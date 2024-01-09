Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 4,033 shares.The stock last traded at $61.20 and had previously closed at $61.47.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $782.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

