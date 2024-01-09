Smith Salley & Associates Sells 4,009 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

BAC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 15,827,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,773,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

