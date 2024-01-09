Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

FedEx stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.98. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.