Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 5.8% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.48. 455,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,237. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.16 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.14 and a 200 day moving average of $222.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,833 shares of company stock valued at $266,137,071. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

