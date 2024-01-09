iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

