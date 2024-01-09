Simmons Bank Sells 30,389 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

