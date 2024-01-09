SATS (1000SATS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.24 Billion

SATS (1000SATS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. SATS has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $70.83 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SATS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SATS has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Token Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00063761 USD and is up 7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $73,228,144.13 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using U.S. dollars.

