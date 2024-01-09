ZClassic Price Tops $0.0818 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $759,240.29 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00041344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

