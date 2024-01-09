Aion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $553.87 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $553.87 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00102855 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00021019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002096 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

