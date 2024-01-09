Pepe Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Pepe has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pepe has a market cap of $470.66 million and approximately $77.06 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s genesis date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000119 USD and is up 10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $84,530,728.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

