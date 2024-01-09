Analyzing First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $17.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First of Long Island pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First of Long Island and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First of Long Island currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

52.2% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 19.18% 8.26% 0.71% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 34.27% 17.04% 1.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First of Long Island and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $146.63 million 1.98 $46.93 million $1.34 9.58 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $204.59 million 3.84 $75.09 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats First of Long Island on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines/loans, as well as standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, investment management, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; and online banking services. Further, it offers investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

