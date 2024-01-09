Applied Capital LLC FL Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Applied Capital LLC FL decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. 388,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

