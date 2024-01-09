Applied Capital LLC FL Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $146.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,860. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.64. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.81.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

