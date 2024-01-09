Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Raised by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.20.

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.48. The company had a trading volume of 285,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

