Applied Capital LLC FL Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Applied Capital LLC FL decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,098,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597,962. The company has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
