Applied Capital LLC FL Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Applied Capital LLC FL decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,098,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597,962. The company has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.