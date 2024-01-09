Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 225 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 1.5% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,961,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,109,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,404,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,257,000 after acquiring an additional 209,920 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

NYSE RY traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 238,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

