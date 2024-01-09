Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 93 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.7% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 259,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,424. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average of $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

