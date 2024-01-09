Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $301,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $418,951,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.39. 1,012,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,141. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

