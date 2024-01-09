Eagle Health Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,872 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for 4.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.20% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $10.17 on Tuesday, reaching $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

