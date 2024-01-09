DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.4 %

CPRT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 844,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,124. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

