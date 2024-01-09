Center For Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Stephens dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.2 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 468,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,300. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.