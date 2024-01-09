Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $18.87 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,742,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,186,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

