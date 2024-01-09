B&D White Capital Company LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,681. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

