Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 969 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,534,000 after purchasing an additional 999,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Trading Down 0.4 %

FTV traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.85. 216,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

