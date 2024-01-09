Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,158.13. 35,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,112.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,161.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

