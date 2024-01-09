Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $417,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Aflac Trading Down 2.1 %

Aflac stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,593. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.