Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $124.25. The stock had a trading volume of 189,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,149. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

