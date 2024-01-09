Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 30 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $581.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $558.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $607.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

