Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 5,523 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,087. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

