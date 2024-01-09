Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Increased by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

