Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,006 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 317,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.