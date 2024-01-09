Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
IUSG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. 146,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $104.81.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.