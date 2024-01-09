Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

IUSG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. 146,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

