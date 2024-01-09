Colorado Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. 919,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,846. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

