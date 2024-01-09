Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys 365 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $99.89. 30,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $81.89 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.