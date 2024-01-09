Applied Capital LLC FL Has $2.58 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Applied Capital LLC FL decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.5% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.90.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.08. The stock had a trading volume of 534,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.60 and its 200 day moving average is $401.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The stock has a market cap of $394.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

