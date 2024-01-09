Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,231 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $791.98. 79,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,019. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

