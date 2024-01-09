Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. 7,822,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

