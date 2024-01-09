Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Increased by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 7.8% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after acquiring an additional 569,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after acquiring an additional 397,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $77.15 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

