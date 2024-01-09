Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 7.1% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after buying an additional 379,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,276,000 after buying an additional 503,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.41. 603,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

