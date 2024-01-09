Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.54. Approximately 178,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 939,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 5.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

