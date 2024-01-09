Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.60. 1,502,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,143,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

