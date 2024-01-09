Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

FTNT traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.