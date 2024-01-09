Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 4%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.70. 367,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,225,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $748,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

