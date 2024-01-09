Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.73. 152,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 716,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $747.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mativ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,012,000 after acquiring an additional 56,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mativ by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 665,352 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mativ by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

