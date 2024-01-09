Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.98. 607,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,819,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

