Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northern Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.8% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,812,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,526. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

