Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.94

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 1254653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Nutanix Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,114,270. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Nutanix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

