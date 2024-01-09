Northern Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

