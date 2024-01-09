Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 29,289,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 108,094,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Nikola Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. The business had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nikola

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

