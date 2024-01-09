Sanchez Wealth Management Group Purchases 9,503 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SPYV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,208. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
